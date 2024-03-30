Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 306 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 33,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 348,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

View Our Latest Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $94.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,707,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,969,877. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.23. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.