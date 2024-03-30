Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,182 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. 758,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,989. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

