Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.06. 2,017,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,969. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

