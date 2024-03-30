Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.54 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.