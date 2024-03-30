Van Strum & Towne Inc. Acquires 1,824 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,708,000 after buying an additional 652,525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,801,000 after buying an additional 445,094 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,281,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,995,000 after buying an additional 34,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,353,000 after buying an additional 286,280 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.98. The stock had a trading volume of 321,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,069. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

