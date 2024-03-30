Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,708 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

UBER traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.99. 13,421,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,527,104. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average of $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $160.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

