Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,688 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.21. 395,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,299. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day moving average of $101.83.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

