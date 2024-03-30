Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,849 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

FDL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 606,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,767. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.