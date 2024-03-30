Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.63. 3,014,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,940. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.31. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

