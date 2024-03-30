Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,328 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up about 1.2% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,983. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.77. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,084 shares of company stock worth $86,554,611 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

