Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 21,743 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,743 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises 1.0% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,469,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,361. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.