Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

XRAY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.19. 2,604,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -103.22%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

