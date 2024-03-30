Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Trimmed by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for 4.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Diamondback Energy worth $23,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $7,153,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,096 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

FANG traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,601. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $198.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

