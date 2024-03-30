holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $13.54 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, holoride has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $13.54 million and $78,839.80 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.18 or 0.05043141 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00076687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00026409 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00018173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00017867 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004375 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,162,714 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01655204 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $111,701.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

