Cronos Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $4.06 billion and approximately $15.76 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00076687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00026409 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00017867 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.