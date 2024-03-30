Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.74. 958,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,806. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -734.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

