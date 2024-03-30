Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on STT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

Shares of STT stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.32. 2,202,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,204. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.75. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $81.37. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

