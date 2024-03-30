Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Allegion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,310,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,516,000 after buying an additional 23,155 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Allegion by 8.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,411,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Allegion by 39.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Allegion by 41.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 105,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,477.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Up 0.4 %

Allegion stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.71. The stock had a trading volume of 341,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,011. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.31.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Mizuho lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

