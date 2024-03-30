Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.80. 1,618,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,435. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.00 and its 200-day moving average is $119.53. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paychex

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.