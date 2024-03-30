Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 754 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for about 1.4% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.13. 2,819,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853,437. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CARR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

