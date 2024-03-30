Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 8,776 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 230,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.15. 1,981,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,070. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.13.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

