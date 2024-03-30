Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 17,029 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,029 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.8% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $38,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,756,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,968,000 after purchasing an additional 87,951 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 203,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,765,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,376,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,928,000 after purchasing an additional 199,731 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $61.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

