Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 74 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The firm has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $400.45 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $506.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

