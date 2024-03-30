Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $661,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 33,461,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,692,152. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

