Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 38,794 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,794 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after buying an additional 229,590 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $963,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.50. The stock had a trading volume of 179,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,437. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

