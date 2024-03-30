Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 38,794 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,794 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.50. The stock had a trading volume of 179,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,437. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

