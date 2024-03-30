Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 340.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,491 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.75. 40,466,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,954,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

