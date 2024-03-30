Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $661,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. 33,461,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,692,152. The stock has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.