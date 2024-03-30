LifeSteps Financial Inc. Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.77.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.36. 15,367,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,963,367. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

