Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.02

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and traded as low as $16.83. Abrdn Healthcare Investors shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 109,825 shares traded.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,226,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,169,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 732,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 292,920 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 531,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 382,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 355,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

