Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.02

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and traded as low as $16.83. Abrdn Healthcare Investors shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 109,825 shares traded.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
