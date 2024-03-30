Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.13

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.13 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 5.02 ($0.06). Volta Finance shares last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.06), with a volume of 4,293 shares traded.

Volta Finance Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.08. The company has a current ratio of 33.95, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Volta Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.67%.

Volta Finance Company Profile

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

