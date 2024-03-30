Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,085.47.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,128.88. 292,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,756. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,072.14 and a 200-day moving average of $989.80. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $821.61 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

