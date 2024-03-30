Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Down 50.5% in March

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the February 29th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Performance

TIRX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 26,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,309. Tian Ruixiang has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

Institutional Trading of Tian Ruixiang

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of Tian Ruixiang worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

