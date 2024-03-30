Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Short Interest Update

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Tectonic Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TECTP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. Tectonic Financial has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Tectonic Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%.

About Tectonic Financial

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

