MetisDAO Price Reaches $97.96 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $97.96 or 0.00139865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $514.35 million and approximately $19.47 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007511 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00027054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00015719 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00015067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,033.22 or 0.99991391 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 99.14431438 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $21,162,613.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

