Rakon (RKN) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Rakon (RKN) traded down 27.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last seven days, Rakon has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Rakon has a market cap of $28.32 million and approximately $2,384.08 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

