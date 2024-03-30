ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a growth of 91.8% from the February 29th total of 51,100 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ToughBuilt Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 44,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of TBLT traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,435. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. ToughBuilt Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.92.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

