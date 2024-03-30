TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Update

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the February 29th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on TAT Technologies
TAT Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %
TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAT Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TATT. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TAT Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,218,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TAT Technologies
TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TAT Technologies
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.