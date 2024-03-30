TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Update

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the February 29th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TATT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,116. TAT Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $122.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TATT. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TAT Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,218,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

