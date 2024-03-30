Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Up 97.9% in March

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 97.9% from the February 29th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Siyata Mobile Stock Up 16.5 %
Shares of Siyata Mobile stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. Siyata Mobile has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $147.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in Siyata Mobile by 349.2% in the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 8,085,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285,848 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 9.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Siyata Mobile
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.