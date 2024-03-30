TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Short Interest Update

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,700 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the February 29th total of 371,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TCBK shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TCBK

TriCo Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TCBK traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $36.78. 149,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $45.84.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,657,000 after purchasing an additional 120,568 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 708.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 89,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,612,000 after purchasing an additional 86,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 84,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.