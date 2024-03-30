Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Update

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the February 29th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tantech Stock Performance

Tantech stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 47,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,863. Tantech has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TANH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tantech in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

