Chilton Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,613 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VEA stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

