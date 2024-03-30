TFB Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 388,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 144,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 143,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 34,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 93,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $65.13. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

