Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 206 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,594,000. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 147,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $839,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.