Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:SPYT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.34

Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:SPYT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPYT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. 55,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,940. Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.