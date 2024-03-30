Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Decreases By 30.8%

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Azrieli Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AZRGF remained flat at $56.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.50. Azrieli Group has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

About Azrieli Group

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

