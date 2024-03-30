Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Decreases By 30.8%

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Azrieli Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AZRGF remained flat at $56.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.50. Azrieli Group has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $56.50.
About Azrieli Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Azrieli Group
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.