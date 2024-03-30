Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the February 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Down 0.1 %

Boliden AB (publ) stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $80.38.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Boliden AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

