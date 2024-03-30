HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $415.22

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 415.22 ($5.25) and traded as high as GBX 478 ($6.04). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 467.50 ($5.91), with a volume of 2,290,868 shares traded.

HgCapital Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 442.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 415.76. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,263.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 274.70, a current ratio of 81.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

HgCapital Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,891.89%.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

