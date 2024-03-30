HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $415.22

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2024

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGTGet Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 415.22 ($5.25) and traded as high as GBX 478 ($6.04). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 467.50 ($5.91), with a volume of 2,290,868 shares traded.

HgCapital Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 442.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 415.76. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,263.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 274.70, a current ratio of 81.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

HgCapital Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,891.89%.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.