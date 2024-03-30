Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 351 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,533. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.60. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.