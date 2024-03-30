Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 2,826 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 599.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $380,823,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,621,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 233,362.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,167 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,670. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.17%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

